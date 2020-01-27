Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit White House, meet with President Trump

WASHINGTON (CNN/WBTW) – The prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to visit the White House Monday.
The visit will coincide with the release of President Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan.
The unveiling of the plan, meant to bring peace in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, is set to hand the Israeli prime minister a political boost.
Also happening this week, an Israeli Parliamentary Committee is due to start debating Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution for his indictment on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.
Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.
The president will also meet with Netanyahu’s opposition leader, Benny Gantz.
