It’s National French Fry Day; here’s where you can get fries for free

Monday, July 13, is celebrating one of America’s favorite sides.

It’s National French Fry Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than eating the popular vegetable.

Here is a list of who is offering deals.

McDonald’s: Fries for free! You have to order from the app to get a free medium-size fry.

BurgerFi: BurgerFi is offering deals all week to celebrate French fries. You can get a free regular-sized fry with any purchase from July 14-17.

Burger King: Burger King is offering an order of large fries for $1 if you order from the app.

Checker’s and Rally’s: Checker’s and Rally’s have a campaign about how to summon the French Fry Fairy. See the video here.

KFC: KFC is offering its Secret Recipe Fries for 30 cents Monday.

