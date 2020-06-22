It’s national onion ring day

(CNN) – A favorite appetizer gets a chance to shine, it’s national onion rings day.
The batter-dipped, deep-fried treat is not only enjoyed in the US, but also the UK, Ireland, Australia and parts of Asia.
The exact origin of onion rings isn’t known, but a recipe for them is in John Mollard’s cookbook that came out in 1802.
And in the 1960s the A&W restaurant got the honor of making onion rings popular in fast food establishments.
