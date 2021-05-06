‘I’ve been missing for 10 years’: 8 year anniversary of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight’s escape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “Help me. I’m Amanda Berry. Dispatcher: Do you need police, fire or ambulance? Amanda Berry: I need police. Dispatcher: Okay. What’s going on there? Amanda Berry: I’ve been kidnapped, and I’ve been missing for ten years and I’m here; I’m free now.”

On May 6, 2013, a nightmare that three young women had lived for more than a decade began its end.

Amanda Berry made that 911 call after escaping from Ariel Castro’s house on Seymour Avenue with the help of a neighbor.

She had been kidnapped by Castro in 2003 at the age of 16. In that time, the house has been torn down, and the women honored for their courage.

Amanda Berry became a member of the FOX 8 family in 2017 to help find people across Northeast Ohio.

Gina DeJesus says May 6 is her “other” birthday.\ She is the co-founder of Cleveland Missing.

Lee has released a memoir and a song about her survival.

(Seymour Avenue home demolished on Aug. 26, 2013.)