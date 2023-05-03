KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been charged with sexual battery following accusations he forced himself on a restaurant owner.

He was booked Wednesday morning into the Johnson County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery, according to court records.

Mahomes made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon via a video feed from the Johnson County Jail.

On Feb. 25, Jackson Mahomes allegedly forcibly kissed a restaurant owner and pushed a teenager, according to a police report.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said they are not commenting on the case at this time.

His bond was set at $100,000 and his next hearing is scheduled for May 11.

He made headlines during the 2021 NFL season and had to apologize after doing a TikTok dance on a #21 painted on the field honoring Washington Commanders’ player Sean Taylor.

A couple of months after that incident, he was in the news again for an online dispute with a downtown Kansas City bar. Mahomes expressed displeasure with the business in a social media rant he’d later delete. The bar responded by calling him someone with “un-earned status and a sense of entitlement” who thought he was above the rules.