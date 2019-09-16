Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper to star in new ‘Golden Girls’-inspired Netflix show

(KASW) – Comedian and actress Jane Lynch and singer Cyndi Lauper are teaming up for a Netflix show that could resemble the classic NBC sitcom, Golden Girls.

Lynch confirmed the news while backstage at the Creative Art Emmy’s where she received an award for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel according to Deadline.

The original Golden Girls cast included Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Bea Arthur. The four played older single women who shared a house in Miami, Florida.

The new revival of the Golden Girls will have another group of four, but Lynch says the other two alongside her and Lauper have not been cast yet.

Creators Stephen Engel and Carol Leifer are on the project according to Deadline.