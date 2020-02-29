JCSO: Marijuana in bra leads to bigger bust

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — The smell of marijuana emanating from a Grand Ridge woman’s bra led Jackson County deputies to a honeypot of drugs, paraphernalia, and cash.

The incident began on Friday when a deputy assisted a motorist who had broken down at the intersection of Highway 71 and Blue Springs Road. After helping the driver, Chasity Daniels, move the vehicle the deputy noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Daniels said it was from the remnants of a marijuana cigarette in her bra. After the deputy determined Daniels did not have a prescription for medical marijuana the deputy brought in a female deputy who searched Daniels and found, “larger portion of Marijuana than Daniels advised having.”

Deputies said they found these drugs and cash on a Grand Ridge woman.

The deputies then searched Daniels car and found half a pound of crystal methamphetamine, additional quantities of marijuana packaged for sale, scales, and US currency.

Daniels was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.