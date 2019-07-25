Jeffrey Epstein reportedly found injured in jail cell after ‘possible suicide attempt’

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the “heart of this decision.” (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

NEW YORK (KRON/AP) — Financier and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found injured in his Manhattan jail cell after an apparent suicide attempt, according to the Daily Mail.

The 66-year-old was found in a fetal position, semi-conscious and suffering from neck injuries in his jail cell at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Investigators are now looking into whether Epstein was assaulted or if it was a suicide attempt.

Court documents earlier this month showed Epstein is facing charges related to creating a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse underage girls.

The alleged victims were as young as 14 at the time.

Authorities say he paid underage girls for massages and then molested them at his homes in Florida and New York in the early 2000s.

A federal judge ruled Epstein would be held in custody without bail.