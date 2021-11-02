Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks before receiving the Pfizer’s BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Jackson has been released to a Chicago physical therapy center following gallbladder surgery and medical observation, a spokesman said Sunday, Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman said the 80-year-old Chicago civil-rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head. Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan, which came back normal.

The spokesman said Jackson, a Greenville, South Carolina, native, would be kept at the hospital overnight for observation.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.