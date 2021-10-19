No serious injuries after jet catches fire following crash in Texas

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (WBTW/CBS) — A jet caught fire Tuesday after crashing in Waller County, Texas, near Houston.

According to KHOU in Houston, the jet crashed near an airport. The station reports there are no serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told KHOU that 21 people were on board the MD-87. Officials said all passengers and crew exited the aircraft safely. During a press conference, officials said two people were taken to a hospital.

The FAA said the plane was attempting to take off when it rolled through a fence and caught fire.

“A McDonnell Douglas MD-87 rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while attempting to depart from Houston Executive Airport in Houston, Texas, shortly after 10 a.m. local time today,” The FAA said in a statement. “Preliminary information indicates that 21 people were aboard and that all of them evacuated safely. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.”

Officials said the plane was headed to Boston.

No other information was immediately available.