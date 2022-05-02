LAS VEGAS (WJW) — The father of JonBenet Ramsey, whose murder in 1996 remains unsolved, recently made it clear that he thinks child-killing investigations should be handled differently in the United States.

Speaking at the Crime Con 2022 convention on Saturday, John Ramsey said these kinds of murder cases should be considered federal offenses and be taken over by federal prosecutors and law enforcement.

“We have 1,800 police jurisdictions in this country,” Ramsey told Fox News Digital during the conference. “Each one’s a little kingdom. They have full authority of the crimes committed in their territory, other than bank robberies and a few other things. But why we don’t make, as a society, the murder of a child be a criminal offense at the highest level and bring all of our resources to bear on that is beyond me. We have one of the highest child murder rates of any industrial country in the world. We should be ashamed of that.”

JonBenet was 6 years old when she was murdered, and the case captured the attention of the nation. Her death was ruled a homicide after her body was found in the family’s basement. A ransom note was reportedly also found in the Boulder, Colorado, home by the family. In the 25-plus years since then, no one has been charged.

In December, the Boulder Police Department released a statement on the 25th anniversary of the murder, explaining they have not given up on the case.

“As the Department continues to use new technology to enhance the investigation, it is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward,” BPD said in the statement.

Ramsey has started an online petition, which hopes will persuade Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to change to an independent DNA analysis in the homicide case.