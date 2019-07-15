Judges to decide on bond hearings for R. Kelly indictments

National
FILE – In this May 7, 2019 file photo, Musician R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building for a hearing in Chicago. Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday, May 30, with 11 new sex-related counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious against him. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – Federal judges will decide how to proceed with bond hearings in two separate federal indictments against R. Kelly.

The 52-year-old singer was arrested Thursday night while walking his dog on a 13-count indictment that includes sex crimes and obstruction of justice. A New York federal indictment was also unsealed Friday that charges him with racketeering and sex-related crimes.

Kelly remained in federal custody over the weekend following his arrest. His attorney denied the allegations Friday.

A case status hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in Chicago will determine if a federal judge Tuesday will rule on Kelly’s bail in both federal criminal cases.

Federal prosecutors have requested Kelly stay in custody, saying he is a flight risk and dangerous.

