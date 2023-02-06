EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jury selection in the trial of a stepmother accused of killing 8-year-old Gannon Stauch is set to begin in March.

Three years after the disappearance and death of Gannon Stauch, a judge was presented with a tangible trial timeline for the boy’s stepmother and accused killer.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch reported her stepson missing. In March 2020, Stauch was arrested in Horry County and extradited to Colorado. Stauch faces 13 counts for allegedly killing Gannon, including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Stauch’s case was before the judge for a Thursday hearing in El Paso County.

District Attorney Michael Allen stated the presentation of evidence in this trial may take six weeks, and the results of this second evaluation, ordered by the defense, could impact that timeframe.

The judge said following the selection of 12 jurors and five alternates, presentation of evidence will start no sooner than April 3.

Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation still pending

Stauch initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stauch’s attorneys filed motions requesting to change the venue and waive a jury for her trial. These requests were not addressed by the judge during Thursday’s hearing.

Instead, the judge confirmed a date of March 20 to start jury selection.

The prosecution is still waiting for Stauch’s second mental evaluation report. While delays still continue in getting these results, the judge ordered the defense to submit the report by mid-February.

Stauch, who used to work for Horry County Schools, had her South Carolina teaching certification suspended temporarily in March 2020. It was permanently revoked on the following year, according to a letter from the South Carolina Board of Education.