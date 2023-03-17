APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile has been accused of killing five horses in the Spout Springs area, according to the Appomattox County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies responded on Tuesday to a property in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road after getting a report of multiple horses being shot. At the scene, emergency responders found five horses had been killed and three more that were wounded. Veterinary care responded to the scene to assist the horses that were wounded.

After a full forensic investigation, the sheriff’s office detectives developed information that led to a juvenile being arrested and charged.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 434-352-8241.

WFXR News will update this story as details are released.