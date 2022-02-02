Juveniles identified as persons of interest in threats against HBCUs

FILE – A graduation themed printed mural is seen on the Howard University campus, July 6, 2021, in Washington. At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 with many of them locking down their campuses for a time. Howard University was also the subject of a bomb threat before dawn, but later gave an all-clear to students and staff, WTOP reported. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(The Hill) – The FBI has reportedly identified six “tech-savvy” juveniles as persons of interest in the multiple bomb threats to multiple historically Black colleges and universities this week.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the individuals used sophisticated methods to try and hide the source of the threats and that they seem to have a racial motivation. Their identities have not been released.

The FBI said in a statement to The Hill that the investigation is of the highest priority and involves “more than 20 FBI field offices across the country,” adding that the threats are being investigated as “Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism and hate crimes.”

The FBI said no explosive devices have been found at any locations but that the agency is taking the threat “with the utmost seriousness.”

Police first responded on Monday when six HBCUs, including Howard University in Washington, received bomb threats that led to closures and lockdowns. The next day, the first day of Black History Month, at least 12 more institutions received similar threats.

The FBI announced its investigation into the threats on Tuesday, stating that “we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday called the threats “disturbing,” adding that President Biden is aware of them.