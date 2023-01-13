WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment after their 2-year-old daughter shot her mother in the foot, police said.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in Wichita. As officers arrived, police said they found a 25-year-old man walking back to the house and a 22-year-old woman inside with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Police said the couple was lying in bed when the 2-year-old somehow fired a gun and hit the woman in her foot. The man then took the gun to the nearby home of an acquaintance.

Police recovered the gun late and said the people who lived at the home where the gun was left told officers that didn’t know who the gun belonged to or how it got there.

Both the man and woman were booked into jail on a charge of aggravated endangering of a child.