Kansas man says he was sent by God to kill President Biden

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A Kansas man was arrested after court documents revealed he contacted the White House and said he was “coming to the White House, and was going to cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ.”

Scott Ryan Merryman called officers of the Independence Police Department on Jan. 25 saying he was going to Washington to meet with President Biden. A day later, A Secret Service agent in Wichita notified Secret Service officials in Washington about the phone call.

The Secret Service later interviewed Merryman over the phone, and during that call Merryman said that God told him to travel to Washington to “lop of the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation.”

Merryman denied that the serpent he was talking about was President Biden. However, he said he had information that God told him to give to Biden from the Book of Revelation. In a second interview, Merryman told Tiano that he planned to “speak” with President Biden or anyone at the White House who would listen.

On Jan. 26, another Secret Service agent found Merryman at a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown, Maryland. Merryman told him he was on his way to Washington to “cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation.”

Merryman said the snake was Lucifer or the devil and denied that the comment was meant to threaten the President. When asked why he was going to the White House, Merryman said he needed to deliver a message to Biden, telling him that people were tired of the country’s divisions and needed to turn back to God (or go to hell). Merryman mentioned being guided by God, being clothed in the “blood of the lamb,” and being armored by God.

During a search of Merryman, no weapons were found but he did have a loaded magazine with a scope in his backpack. Merryman said God told him to bring the item and gave no other information. Merryman then called a Secret Service agent and kept repeating, “I’m coming for you bi–.”

On Jan. 27 at around 11:23 a.m., Merryman called the White House, making threats against Biden. He also stated he was “coming to the White House, and was going to cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ.” During the conversation, Merryman made the following statements;