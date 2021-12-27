Kansas man sues QuikTrip over burns from pumping gas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A Kansas man says he was severely injured while filling his car with gas and is now suing QuikTrip over his injuries.

The federal lawsuit claims the incident happened on Nov. 16, 2019, at a QuikTrip convenience store in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jose Estala Ortiz claims the gas he was pumping suddenly caught fire due to a buildup of static electricity. Court documents state the flames spread from the gas to Ortiz’s clothes. He suffered second- and third-degree burns over 25% of his body, including his hands, abdomen, and genitals.

According to the filing, Ortiz claims there were eight people working at the QuikTrip location during the fire. He claims the employees didn’t turn off the gas when they noticed what was happening. Ortiz also claims none of the employees tried to put out the flames or offer to help him when they saw he was injured.

Ortiz is asking for a jury trial and suing in excess of $75,000, plus damages for his injuries, medical costs and lost wages.

A QuikTrip spokesperson tells Nexstar’s WDAF they are not issuing any statement as this is an ongoing lawsuit.