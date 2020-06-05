Kanye West pays for college fund for George Floyd’s daughter, donates to other families

(CNN Newsource) — Kanye West is donating $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

The rapper’s representative said he’s paying for a college fund for Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna. He’s also helping with legal bills for the three families.

Four former Minneapolis police officers are charged in Floyd’s death. Three white men are accused of killing Arbery in Georgia, and police shot and killed Taylor in Kentucky.

According to West’s representatives, part of the money will also help struggling black-owned businesses in the artist’s native Chicago.