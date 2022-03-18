ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill Friday suspending Georgia’s fuel tax through May.

A day prior, the state Senate voted unanimously to give final approval to the measure.

Lawmakers sent House Bill 304 flying through the General Assembly in nine days after the Republican Kemp first proposed the measure on March 9.

The halt comes amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. In a video message released Friday, Kemp acknowledged the impact of the invasion but argued the Biden administration’s policies were driving inflation to begin with.

“We can’t fix everything that Washington has broken, but we are doing our part to lessen the impact on your wallet,” the governor said.

Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

It could take some time for consumers to see relief because gas stations now are selling fuel they were taxed on.

“Maybe over the six weeks, I’d say…you’re going to see, in addition, the price of gasoline drift down because of the recent drop in the price of oil,” explained Ray Hill, an economics professor at Emory University.

“Given the current trends, it seems highly likely that we’re going to see the price go below $4,” Hill added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report