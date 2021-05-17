Kentucky bar owner requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination before ditching masks

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Not willing to wait for more federal help, states have been moving ahead with their own coronavirus relief packages. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, in February 2021, signed legislation using $145 million in reserves from a worker’s compensation fund for grants of up to $50,000 to owners of hard-hit bars, restaurants and hotels. The money is expected to be available next month. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WJW) — A bar in Kentucky is asking customers to provide proof of vaccination before taking off their masks indoors.

Meta is a bar specializing in craft and classic cocktails in downtown Louisville.

A post on its Facebook page says:

“In accordance w/CDC and Beshear admin changes, we will now allow fully vaccinated people indoors without masks, with proof of vaccination. No shirt No shoes No vax card NO DICE.”

The post also states: “Not thrilled at the lack of notice @govandybeshear but we’re tired of fighting people. This is our new mask policy.”

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines stating that fully vaccinated people can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

However, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said. The guidance also still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.