Key holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind

(CNN/WBTW) – The most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest time of year for Santa, his elves and…postal services.

While you’re checking off your seasonal to-do list, be aware of those deadlines for getting your holiday cards and packages to their destinations before Christmas.

In order to help Santa get those presents under the tree, there are some deadlines you need to know.

Get your packages to the post office by December 14 if you want the standard ground delivery.

UPS ground will need it one day sooner on December 13.

While FedEx gives you a little more time. Their deadline for the standard ground service is Monday, December 16.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’ll have to shell out more money.

The three major carriers will deliver next day air for packages sent on December 23, but it will come at a premium.

Also, be prepared to wait in long lines with others trying to beat the clock.

