Kidnapped Florida boy, 9, found dead; Amber Alert canceled, FDLE says

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert for a Florida boy who was allegedly abducted by two men has been canceled after the child was found dead Friday morning, authorities said.

The FDLE said 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley was abducted by two unknown men driving a light blue four-door sedan. He was last seen near Southwest 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive in Miami.

ALEJANDRO RIPLEY AMBER ALERT

The FDLE did not say whether or not they had identified his alleged abductors or if the men were in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.