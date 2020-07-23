‘Killed over a truck’: How Florida ‘massacre’ suspect, victim knew each other

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – Jessica Steenson listened as the sheriff listed a detailed timeline of events he says led to a ‘massacre’ of three close friends in Frostproof Friday night.

Steenson’s boyfriend, Brandon Rollins, 27, was one of the victims.

Sheriff Judd says Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, who has 230 felony criminal charges, murdered Rollins, Keven Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23 in an apparent dispute over a truck engine.

“I’m pissed that my boyfriend was killed over a truck,” said Steenson. Rollins’ girlfriend Jessica Steenson said at the scene of the murders, Sheriff Judd shook her hand and made a promise.

“That he will not stop until justice is served for them three boys, my boyfriend, and his two best friends,” she said. “I moved here from Jacksonville, Florida, for him two years ago and this is not how it was supposed to be and I want justice for him. And I will not stop until he gets it.”

At 10:56 p.m. that night, Rollins’ father received a phone call from his son pleading for help. When his father drove to the lake where he knew his son would be, he found him and his two friends ‘shot up.’

Judd said just ten minutes prior to Rollins’ phone call to his father, Rollins’ friend Tillman was at a nearby Dollar General getting supplies for the fishing trip. Behind Tillman in line, Judd said, was TJ Wiggins. Also in the store were Robert Wiggins and Mary Wittemore.Dollar General footage shows Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect interact with soon-to-be victim

Rollins’ mother says she’s known Wiggins since he was a child.

"I want justice for him and I will not stop until he gets it."



“I worked at the school, many, many years when those kids were very young and I know them personally. I know their mom, their dad. I know the whole history, I know it all,” said Dottie Payton who says Wiggins was known to have a rough reputation.

“He was always a rough kid. He was always in trouble,” said Payton.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office says they are collecting donations for the victim’s families to help pay for funeral expenses, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says.

“To donate by check, please send donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. and write “Frostproof Homicide Victims’ families” in the memo line. Our address is: 1891 Jim Keene Blvd. Winter Haven, FL 33880″

To donate by credit card, go to sheriff’s office donation site, choose “Other” and type in “Frostproof Homicide Victims’ families.”

All funds received & designated as such will be distributed to the families of these three victims.