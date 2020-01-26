LOS ANGELES, CA (KTLA) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.
The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
- Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash that left no survivors: Variety
