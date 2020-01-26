Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash that left no survivors: Variety

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

LOS ANGELES, CA (KTLA) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

