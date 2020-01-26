Breaking News Alert
Two dead, four others in the hospital after shooting at Hartsville lounge

Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash that left no survivors: Variety

National
Posted: / Updated:

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

LOS ANGELES, CA (KTLA) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories