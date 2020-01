MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KRON/WBTW) – Shaun Weiss, who starred in the 90’s hockey film “The Mighty Ducks,” was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a house while high on methamphetamine.

According to police, 41-year-old Weiss broke into a garage in Van Nuys before smashing through the windshield of a car inside the garage.