Kroger announces $130 million in ‘Thank You Pay’ for associates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kroger announced Friday it will provide special $130 million in “Thank You Pay” to hourly employees who are working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the payment will acknowledge employees’ “dedication to maintaining safe, clean and stocked stores.”

“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, in a release to News 8. “To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May.”

The one-time pay follows multiple “Hero Bonuses” that were paid in April and though mid-May.

The “Thank You Pay” will give $400 to full-time associates and $200 to part-time associates.