Labradoodle creator says breed is his biggest regret, may have released ‘Frankenstein’s monster’

National
Posted: / Updated:

(WCBS/CNN/WBTW) – They may be cute and fluffy to some, but the creator of labradoodles says this animal is his biggest regret.

Wally Conron first bred a Labrador and a Poodle in 1989 to help a man who was allergic to dogs.

But, Conron says after that, a trend for designer dogs began.

He says he may have opened Pandora’s box and released a “Frankenstein’s monster.”

Conron says people have gone too far with cross-breeding and they don’t think about the consequences.

Labradoodles are said to develop health problems like eye disease and hip problems.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: