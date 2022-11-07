BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders have been issued amid large explosions and a large fire at the Symrise chemical plant in Glynn County, authorities said.

The fire is believed to be contained but the threat of explosions remains, according to Glynn County Emergency Management. There is also concern about the smoke rising from the facility.

Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove neighborhoods are being evacuated, while the Satilla Shores neighborhood has been told to shelter in place.

Fire departments from multiple nearby towns have been called to the scene, including a hazmat team from as far away as Jacksonville.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 as we gather more details.