Las Vegas Raiders get backlash over Chauvin verdict tweet

LAS VEGAS (WBTW) — The Las Vegas Raiders are getting backlash over a tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.

The tweet was posted at 7:30 p.m. and reads “I CAN BREATHE” with the date on it. As of 8:50 p.m., the tweet has not been deleted or acknowledged by the team.

“How many people participated in the approval process for this tweet”? one user asked.

Another user commented “Take this down.”

“The fact that there were MEETINGS that went into approving this graphic and y’all made it your pinned tweet shows you gotta have the most tone deaf social media staff on the planet,” another user wrote.

Thousands of other users also replied with criticism.