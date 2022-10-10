GENEVA COUNTY, A.L. (WDHN) — Geneva County officials say they have received calls from a person(s) shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas.

Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices along

with state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb, was arrested outside his home on County Road 9 south of Slocomb. He is accused of allegedly shining a green laser pointer at Ft. Rucker helicopters.

Neslund would be charged with resisting arrest and interference in a governmental operation. He was later released from jail.

F.A.A. investigators will determine if the suspect will face federal charges.

When a laser is shined at a pilot, it can cause disorientation. This is especially the case if they are wearing night vision goggles.

Sheriff Tony Helms said, “actually one of my investigators was able to get a video of seeing the green light flash. As soon as he did, they started making their way toward the residence as the helicopter came closer. As they got closer, Neslund started running. They were able to capture him. He had a flashlight and this laser on him.”

Sheriff Helms said he is working with the federal aviation administration to determine if there will be any additional charges against the suspect.

The sheriff said, “God forbid it would be a passenger plane loaded with civilians.”

In addition to military helicopters, Sheriff Helms worries a person can shine a laser in the cockpit of a commercial airliner and temporarily blind the pilot.

Sheriff Helms said when they attempted to question Kevin Neslund concerning

the laser incidents, the Slocomb man invoked his fifth Constitutional Amendment

and declined to answer.

The sheriff said there have been similar laser flash incidents reported outside of Samson.