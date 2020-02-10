TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A renewed push is underway in Nashville to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book.
Sen. Mark Pody (R – Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R – Bean Station) introduced the legislation in their respective chambers last week.
You read about those bills by clicking the links below:
This is the first time since 2016 that lawmakers have proposed this type of legislation.
During that time, then-Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal, saying it violates a clause in the First Amendment.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 8-year-old Kentucky boy with terminal cancer named police chief for a day
- Lawmakers introduce bill to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book
- FL man arrested, accused of threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump
- Nude man tried to sexually assault 2 people in SC, sheriff’s office says
- Temperatures on the rise to start the week