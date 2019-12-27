Legendary Radio Personality Don Imus Dies At Age 79

NEW YORK, NY (WBTW) – Don Imus, the legendary radio personality has died, according to CBS News New York.

Imus was the host of ‘Imus in the Morning’ for nearly 50 years after the program first hit the airwaves in the 1960s.

CBS News says his exact cause of death has not been revealed.

A family representative told CBS News that he died Friday evening in College Station, Texas after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

Imus was 79-years-old and was one of the original shock jocks of radio. He retired last year in March.