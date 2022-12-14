SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Leilani Simon has been indicted by the Chatham County Grand Jury on charges of death, disposal and concealment, among other charges, of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon on Wednesday.

District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones held a 4 p.m. press conference at the Chatham County Court House to explain the nature of the charges and update the public on the status of the investigation.

According to the District Attorney, Simon is facing a 19-count indictment including one count of malice murder for the intentional killing of Quinton Simon and two counts of felony murder.