Letecia Stauch back in court on 2-year anniversary of stepson’s suspected murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Leticia Stauch was back in court Thursday on the two-year anniversary of her stepson, Gannon Stauch’s, disappearance and suspected murder.

Stauch is accused of murdering Gannon in January 2020.

Stauch entered a plea of not guilty last November as the defense said they would likely introduce evidence about her mental condition.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro spoke with Gannon’s biological mother as she reflected on the time since Gannon has been gone and Stauch returning to court on Thursday.

“I’m just hoping today we have some good news and we can focus on Gannon,” she said. “I have faith that justice is going to come, I have to have that faith. I’m hoping and I’m praying for a swift justice. But I’m also prepared for it to maybe take longer.”

When Gannon went missing from his home in El Paso County in January 2020, the 11-year-old was reported as a runaway.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Police arrested her on March 2 in Myrtle Beach. They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida, on March 18.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.