Letecia Stauch changes plea to not guilty by reason of insanity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, has been granted a change of plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Both sides of the case believe the trial date set for March 28 will be pushed back for an expert to evaluate Stauch. Our sister station, KXRM‘s Lauren Scharf said they likely won’t make a decision until March 17 about the trial.

“#LeteciaStauch defense has filed a motion to proceed with a trial to the court and wave a jury. Stauch believes because of the pretrial publicity, the court can’t find a fair jury pool. Judge won’t make a ruling today,” Scharf tweeted.

When Gannon went missing from his home in El Paso County in January 2020, the 11-year-old was reported as a runaway.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Police arrested her on March 2 in Myrtle Beach. They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida, on March 18.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.