Letecia Stauch enters not guilty plea in accused murder of 11-year-old stepson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch entered a plea of not guilty Thursday against the accusation that she murdered her stepson, Gannon Stauch, in January 2020.

Right after, her attorney stated it is likely they are going to introduce evidence about Stauch’s mental condition after the disappearance of Gannon.

The attorney clarified it is not a guilty by reason of insanity plea.

After waiving her right to appear during her preliminary hearing, the judge ordered Stauch must be present in person to deliver her plea on Nov. 4.

Gannon’s biological parents were present for the plea, both wearing blue. Blue is the color people world-wide have worn to honor Gannon after his disappearance.

“It’s hard to get into their heads necessarily about what they might be feeling, but I can tell you that it’s the first time they’ve seen her in person for quite some time,” 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said. “I’m sure that brought up a lot of emotions.”

Judge Gregory Werner set a trial date for March 28 and expects it to last for six weeks.

According to Allen, trials typically last two weeks.

“This is a unique case and that’s what’s leading to a longer trial setting,” Allen said. “It has drawn a lot of interest, it was an extended investigation. It is a unique case.”

When Gannon went missing from his home in El Paso County in January 2020, the 11-year-old was reported as a runaway.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Police arrested her on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida, on March 18.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.