Leticia Stauch to represent herself in murder trial, judge decides

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — The woman accused in the murder of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch last year, has been granted the ability to represent herself in court by an El Paso County judge.

Leticia Stauch, Gannon’s stepmother, told a judge on Friday that she understood the process necessary and was willing to take on the work. She told the court that, although she hasn’t had full access to case documents, she believes she has two key pieces of evidence which will clear her name.

Stauch was the last person to have seen Gannon alive. She reported him as a runaway on January 27, 2020. A few days later, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office amended the case to that of a missing and endangered child.

For weeks, search crews worked tirelessly to find Gannon. His remains were eventually found in Florida.

Letecia Stauch is charged with:

Murder in the First Degree (Child Under Twelve – Position of Trust)

First-degree murder

Child Abuse Resulting in Death

Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Crime of violence (8 counts)

According to arrest records, Stauch gave law enforcement several stories as to what happened to her 11-year-old stepson, including sexual assault, kidnapping, a bike accident, and her initial report of simply failing to return home after visiting a friend.

On Friday, the judge said he would assign an advisory counsel to support Stauch.

“She will be assigned advisory counsel, which is, she’ll have an attorney assigned to help with different things with the case,” said District Attorney Michael Allen following Friday’s hearing. “But they will not be her legal counsel. She’ll be representing herself going forward.”

“She’s making and knowing a voluntary waiver of her right to counsel,” Allen said. “[Judge Gregory Werner] made that finding. And now Leticia Stauch is representing herself going forward with this case.”