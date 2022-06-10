TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video circulating online shows what appears to be a Tampa Bay Lightning fan being punched in the face by a New York Rangers fan inside Madison Square Garden.

According to a Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) statement, the incident occurred inside the arena, located 2 Pennsylvania Plaza in New York City, at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday after the Lightning won Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, taking a 3-2 series lead.

In the video, the Rangers fan, identified as James Anastasio, 29, of Staten Island, is seen following a crowd out of the arena, before he turns around and punches a man behind him who is wearing a Lightning jersey.

The video shows the man fall to the ground, then people can be heard screaming for security to get him medical attention. He was not hospitalized after the attack, police told News Channel 8.

Officials previously said the attack was unprovoked, but sent News Channel 8 a corrected statement, saying the two men had interacted before the assault. They didn’t say what happened.

After the assault, authorities said Anastasio punched a good Samaritan who tried to stop him from running away. The good Samaritan had bruises on his face and was in pain, but the 37-year-old refused medical attention, according to the report.

Officers responded to the scene and detained Anastasio. He was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, authorities said.

Further information was not immediately available.