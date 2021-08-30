Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

A lifeguard chair sits overturned on the sand at the beach in Berkeley Township, N.J., where a young lifeguard was killed and seven others injured by a lightning strike, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities say a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon. It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy says seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.