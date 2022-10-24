ST. LOUIS – A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, according to police. Minutes later, officers shot and killed the gunman.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to this incident at 9:10 a.m. Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Michael Sack said that officers arrived at the high school located at the corner of Kingshighway and Arsenal just minutes later. They immediately made entry into the school. As kids were filing out of the school, students told officers that the suspect was armed with a long gun. Officers then heard gun fire and ran toward it. They found the shooter, and officers and the shooter exchanged gun fire. The shooter was struck and taken to the hospital. He is approximately 20 years old and has since died. He has not yet been identified. The motive behind this shooting is not clear at this time. No officers were injured.

In total, eight people were injured in this incident, including one adult woman who was pronounced dead from gun shots at a hospital, as well as a teen girl who was also shot and killed. The others injured suffered a variety of shrapnel and gunshot wounds. They are being treated at local hospitals

“This is a heartbreaking day for all of us. It’s going to be tough. While on paper we might have nine victims, eight who were transported, one remained, we have hundreds of others. Everyone who survived here is going to take home trauma,” Sack said.

The FBI said at 10:05 a.m. that “there is no longer an immediate threat at the high school.”

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the school. Children and police were seen running from the school building. Officers were also seen helping students scale fences and buildings in order to escape. Officers had guns drawn at one point.

St. Louis Public Schools deputy superintendent Lori Willis said CVPA and Collegiate High School are on lockdown. Students from both schools were evacuated.

Students were gathered at the Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway. They were then moved to a Schnucks parking lot on Arsenal Street. Parents should go to Gateway STEM at 5101 McRee Avenue to reunite with their children.

Kingshighway and Arsenal are shut down. Crime tape has been put up in the area to block off the police investigation.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.