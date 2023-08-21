As forecast, Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California with several inches of rain, causing flash flooding and prompting many schools to close Monday. Refresh this page to see the most recent updates below.

7:13 a.m. Monday – All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway were closed in Sun Valley due to flooding, according to sigalert.com and the California Highway Patrol.

The closure, reported at 4:50 a.m., affects exits 152 (Lankershim Boulevard) and 153A (Shelton Street).

6:52 a.m. Monday – Bands of moderate to heavy rain will continue to move through Southern California during the early hours but we are already seeing some clearing.

The core of Hilary has exited the region, “so now we’re talking remnants … I think you’ll be surprised how things clear out this afternoon,” meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said in his forecast Monday morning.

6:30 a.m. Monday – The National Weather Service has released updated rainfall totals for Southern California communities. The areas that received the most rainfall include:

Raywood Flats (Riverside County): 10.55 inches

Lewis Ranch (L.A. County): 7.04 inches

Coto de Caza (Orange County): 2.76 inches

Devore Fire Station (Inland Empire): 3.40 inches

Whitewater Trout Farm (Coachella Valley): 6.37 inches

Piru (Ventura County): 4.64 inches

To view the full list of updated rainfall totals, click here.

5:12 a.m. Monday – All evacuation orders have been lifted for the canyons in the Bond Fire burn areas. The orders for Silverado Canyon and Willimas Canyon were lifted as of 5 a.m., according to a press release from the County of Orange.

5:05 a.m. Monday – Several school districts and college campuses will be closed Monday due to the continuing impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary. Please check with your local school district before heading out in the rain. Some closures are listed below.

Anaheim Union High School District

Antelope Valley High School District

Cal State Fullerton

Cal State Long Beach

Los Angeles Unified School District

Palmdale School District

Pasadena Unified School District

Pasadena City College campuses

A full list of known closures can be found here.

3:34 a.m. Monday – A massive mudslide sent firefighters running for safety in the Forest Falls area of San Bernardino County as rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary battered the area.

Video shows the fast-moving debris field racing down a hill, taking out trees and anything in its path as crew members turn and run back down the rocky terrain to safety.

12:16 a.m. Monday – The Palm Springs Police Department reports that 911 lines are down as of 11:30 on Sunday. Those experiencing an emergency can call 760-327-1441, authorities said.

11:32 p.m. Sunday – A shelter in place order is in effect for the community of Forest Falls and residents on Oak Glen Road, from Casa Blanca Street to Harris Road, due to mud and debris blocking the roadway, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced.

11:03 p.m. Sunday – NWS is warning Ventura County residents in Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Filmore that many roadways remain dangerous due to runoff from earlier rainfall.

10:12 p.m. Sunday – Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley will remain under flash flood warnings until 3 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

10:08 p.m. Sunday – At least a few residents of Lancaster decided to take advantage of heavy street flooding brought by Tropical Storm Hilary and take a much needed rafting break.

Two people seen breaking out the inflatable raft as a tropical storm on Aug. 20, 2023, caused street flooding in Lancaster.

9:56 p.m. Sunday – Video captured drivers on a section of the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic losing control of their vehicles in dangerous conditions.

Video captured cars spinning out of control during wet conditions on the 5 Freeway on Aug. 20, 2023. (RMG News)

9:20 p.m. Sunday – Video posted to TikTok by @TacosAndLaw shows a river rescue at around 11 a.m. Sunday morning at Avenue 43 and the 110 Freeway in Highland Park.

First responders were captured on camera during a river rescue on Aug. 20, 2023 river rescue. (TikTok @TacosAndLaw)

9:03 p.m. Sunday – An active mud and debris flow has closed Oak Glen Road before Pendleton, officials with Cal Fire San Bernardino report.

A fast-moving mud and debris flow has closed Oak Glen Road at Pendleton on Aug. 20, 2023. (Inland News)

8:57 p.m. Sunday – Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced it will be closed on Monday. The park will next open as scheduled on Thursday.

8:50 p.m. Sunday – The latest satellite-radar composite view of the storm:

Satellite-radar loop of Tropical Storm Hilary as of 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

8:35 p.m. Sunday – From the Angeles National Forest:

Currently closed until further notice due to storms:

San Gabriel Canyon Off-Hwy Vehicle (OHV) Area

Rowher OHV Area

Wildwood Picnic Site

Switzer Picnic Site + Los Angeles County has closed Chaney Trail, which limits access to Millard Canyon.

7:53 p.m. Sunday – Dangerous road conditions on State Route 163 led to this crash captured by KTLA 5’s Chip Yost in San Diego.

Crash seen on SR-163 due dangerous driving conditions on Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

7:40 p.m. Sunday – “My Administration stands ready to provide additional assistance and will continue coordinating with California, Nevada and Arizona,” President Biden tweeted, adding that as soon as Tropical Storm Hilary’s path was determined, the government deployed personnel and supplies and began planning rapid-response efforts.

6:56 p.m. Sunday – Southern Californians in the path of Tropical Storm Hilary are urged to be on the look out for falling debris and flooded roadways, and avoid going outside if at all possible, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said.

6:53 p.m. Sunday – Flash flood warnings for Los Angeles, Glendale and Santa Clarita have been extended until 3 a.m. Monday, weather officials announced.

6:47 p.m. Sunday – As Tropical Storm Hilary continues to drench SoCal, several locations in L.A. County are nearing three inches of accumulation, according to data from the National Weather Service.

6:40 p.m. Sunday – Schools in the Rialto Unified School District will be closed Monday due to the extreme weather conditions, officials announced.

6:30 p.m. Sunday – The eye of Tropical Storm Hilary has reached Southern California with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts up to 70 mph. Follow KTLA’s interactive radar map for the storm’s path and major advisories.

Tropical Storm Hilary radar at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

6:22 p.m. Sunday – Temporary emergency shelters will remain open across the city in order to provide shelter for unhoused Angelenos impacted by the extreme weather conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary, the City of Los Angeles announced.

6:19 p.m. Sunday – The William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita Valley has canceled classes for Monday.

6:14 p.m. Sunday – Video released by the City of Santa Clarita, a suburb of Los Angeles, shows a section of San Canyon Road collapsing during heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary. Aug. 20, 2023. (Santa Clarita City)

Section of San Canyon Road in Santa Clarita collapsing after heavy rainfall on Aug. 20, 2023. (City of Santa Clarita)

6:11 p.m. Sunday – Officials with the Pasadena Unified School District announced that schools will be closed on Monday due to Tropical Storm Hilary. “We want everyone to stay safe and avoid any unnecessary travel or exposure to dangerous road conditions,” PUSD said.

6:08 p.m. Sunday – Here is the latest time-lapse composite from NOAA’s GOES-West satellite.

Satellite time-lapse of Tropical Storm Hilary as of 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. (NOAA)

5:50 p.m. Sunday – Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Camarillo, Oxnard, San Buenaventura and Port Hueneme until 7:45 p.m., the National Weather Service reports.

5:39 p.m. Sunday – Officials with the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority posted a photo of fallen tree in Franklin Canyon Park, asking people, “Storm or quake? Which one do you think made this tree fall…?

Massive tree down in Franklin Canyon Park on Aug. 20, 2023. (MRCA Parks)

5:33 p.m. Sunday – Deadly floodwaters inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary moved ashore carrying torrential rain into Southern California, and concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho that rarely get such heavy rain.

5:26 p.m. Sunday – “Life-threatening and locally catastrophic flash flooding is expected this evening across Southern California as Tropical Storm Hilary advances north and…produces very heavy rainfall total,” the National Weather Service said. Heavy rains are also expected to increase flash flooding in Southern Nevada.

5:13 p.m. Sunday – Officials in San Bernardino County have declared a local state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Hilary.

5:08 p.m. Sunday – Follow KTLA’s live radar page for the latest storm developments.

Tropical Storm Hilary radar at 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

4:47 p.m. Sunday – Video captured a pickup truck stuck in overflowing river water along Ramon and San Miguelito roads in Thousand Palms.

A pickup truck is seen stuck in overflowing river water in Thousand Palms on Aug. 20, 2023. (AIO FILMZ)

4:40 p.m. Sunday – Los Angeles, Long Beach and Glendale will remain under a flash flood warning until 7:45 p.m. Monday, NWS Los Angeles announced. Flash flood warnings will also continue through 6: p.m. Monday for Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale.

4:37 p.m. Sunday – Flash flood warnings continue for Indio, Cathedral City and Palm Desert until 7 p.m. Monday, the NWS San Diego announced.

4:31 p.m. Sunday – All schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be closed on Monday, superintendent @LAUSDSup announced at a 4 p.m. news conference. Schools across the district are expected to re-open on Tuesday, according to the superintendent.

4:21 p.m. Sunday – Here is the latest time-lapse composite from NOAA’s GOES-West satellite.

Satellite time-lapse of Tropical Storm Hilary as of 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. (NOAA)

4:15 p.m. Sunday – More than 7,300 utility customers across the region are currently without power, according to Southern California Edison’s website. Some 3,000 of those customers are in L.A. County with another 1,863 in Orange County and more than 1,200 in San Bernardino County.

3:56 p.m. Sunday – Crews with Pasadena Water & Power are responding to a power outage near Pasadena City College, which is affecting an estimated 700 customers, the utility company said.

3:41 p.m. Sunday – Palm Springs City Manager Scott C. Stiles has declared a local state of emergency “due to the critically dangerous impacts of Hurricane Hilary,” officials announced Sunday. The city is experiencing “unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways,” and has had at least one swift-water rescue.

“Dinah Shore at the bridge from Palm Springs to Cathedral City, Farrell Drive between Mesquite Drive and Ramon Road, El Cielo at Mesquite Drive, Araby at the Wash, and Golf Club Drive at the wash re now shut down due to major flooding,” officials added.

3:33 p.m. Sunday – The National Weather Service reports that after the preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake that shook the Los Angeles area, there is no tsunami threat for Southern California. “Again, a tsunami is NOT expected,” the weather service said.

3:16 p.m. Sunday – DoorDash is suspending all deliveries in Los Angeles County beginning at 3:45 p.m. Sunday as a result of the the storm, the food ordering and delivery service announced. “DoorDash is closely monitoring conditions on the ground to determine whether to implement the Severe Weather Protocol in addition areas,” the news release stated. Deliveries are set to resume on Monday at 11 a.m. pending weather conditions.”

2:51 p.m. Sunday – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude 5.1 shook the Los Angeles area Sunday afternoon, just as Tropical Storm Hilary was drenching the region with torrential rain. The quake hit at 2:45 p.m. and was centered 2 miles east-southeast of Ojai in Ventura County at a depth of 1 Kilometer.

2:20 p.m. Sunday – Current road conditions in Palmdale

A flooded road in Palmdale, California. Aug. 20, 2020. (LASD)

Palmdale road closures: Sierra HWY – Pearblossom HWY to Avenue S.

Avenue N – Sierra HWY to 10th Street West.

2:08 p.m. Sunday – Update from the Ontario Airport:

@SouthwestAir is suspending all flights from 12 p.m. on Sunday 8/20 through 10:30 a.m. on Monday 8/21.

@FrontierCare is suspending all flights on Sunday 8/20 and Monday 8/21 – Please reach out to your airline for the most updated and current flight status

2:00 p.m. Sunday – Long Beach Transit has announced it will suspend bus service from 6:00 p.m. tonight until 6:00 a.m. Monday. Updates https://twitter.com/lbtransit

1:50 p.m. Sunday – Power Grid Update

The California ISO is closely following Hurricane Hilary and any potential grid impacts. At this time, the grid remains stable and forecasted supply is expected to cover demand. Follow condition updates on the ISO Today app, and on Today’s Outlook: http://www.caiso.com/TodaysOutlook/Pages/default.aspx

1:42 p.m. Sunday – Here is the latest time-lapse composite from NOAA’s GOES-West satellite.

Satellite time-lapse of Tropical Storm Hilary as of 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. (NOAA)

1:30 p.m. Sunday – Current rainfall totals (NWS):

Palmdale = 1.87″

Newhall = 2.20″

Castaic = 1.83″

Northridge = 1.19″

Van Nuys = 1.15″

Beverly Hills = 1.12″

Alhambra = .98″

Santa Monica = .83″

Culver City = .79″

Long Beach = .70″

Garden Grove = .67″

Hawthorne = .58″

Chino = .43″

Tropical Storm Hilary radar at 12:00 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

1:18 p.m. Sunday – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an Ocean Water Use Warning for all L.A. County beaches. Beachgoers are advised to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours, the health department said. The advisory will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. on Thursday but may be extended.

Click here for more information.

1:12 p.m. Sunday – The City of Long Beach has announced the temporary closure of all parks and sports facilities for recreational use, as well as most beach parking lots due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

The Claremont parking lot, located at 5400 East Ocean Boulevard, will remain open for sandbag and sand distribution, as will the lifeguard station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard, until supplies last.

From the City of Long Beach:

Effective at noon today, Aug. 20, the City of Long Beach is temporarily closing all city-run parks, trails and sports facilities for recreational use as well as beach parking lots. This action comes out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the community, as the severe weather system from Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to impact Long Beach and surrounding cities Sunday and Monday. This action will continue through at least noon on Monday.

1:00 p.m. Sunday – Programming Note

KTLA 5 will broadcast a replay of the Rams and Raiders preseason game at 1 p.m. You can continue to watch our live team coverage of Tropical Storm Hilary on KTLA.com and KTLA+.

12:47 p.m. Sunday – From the National Weather Service:

Bands of moderate to heavy rain have moved into LA County from the southeast with the heaviest rain in the mountains and Antelope Valley as northeast winds wrap around Hilary in a counter clockwise direction. Not seeing any imminent threat of thunderstorms but can`t rule out an isolated storm, especially later this afternoon and tonight as what`s left of Hilary moves into California and continues its northward trajectory. Wing gusts 30-55 mph are possible, strongest in the mountains.

Read the full NWS bulletin

12:40 p.m. Sunday – Regional Emergency Shelters

In response to Hurricane Hilary, @Cal_OES is coordinating with @CaliforniaDSS and local governments to ensure impacted Californians have access to shelters and vital resources. To learn about open shelters, visit: https://wp.me/pd8T7h-8v6

12:15 a.m. Sunday – L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn on KTLA:

“We know to prepare for disasters … we’re ready for anything to happen.”

“We’re all hands on deck for this once-in-a-lifetime event,” Hahn told KTLA 5’s Pedro Rivera and Lauren Lyster.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn on KTLA during live coverage of Tropical Storm Hilary. Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

12:07 p.m. Sunday – Cal State Los Angeles has canceled classes for Monday.

11:55 a.m. Sunday – The Flash Flood Warning has been expanded to include the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Glendale until 7:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles County. Aug. 20, 2023. (NWS)

11:40 a.m. Sunday – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for an area of Los Angeles County that includes Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Flash Flood Warning in L.A. County. Aug. 20, 2023. (NWS)

From the NWS: Expect rainfall rates of .5 to 1 inch per hour with 2-4″ possible.

11:30 a.m. Sunday – From the L.A. County Sheriff’s station in Palmdale:

Mudslide on the 14 FWY northbound #2 lane between Avenue P and Avenue N. Heavy Flooding: Avenue O & 30th St. W. Avenue O & 25th St. W Avenue N @ 17th W, 25th W, 30th W Avenue N CLOSED btw Sierra Hwy & 10TH W. These are just a few of many. Slow down, friends!

A mudslide on the northbound 14 Freeway between Avenue P and Avenue N in Palmdale. Aug. 20, 2023 (LASD)

11:13 a.m. Sunday – Here is the radar view of Tropical Storm Hilary as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Tropical storm and flood advisories have been issued for much of Southern California.

Watch live radar on your phone, tablet or PC: https://trib.al/6EzcpCr

Tropical Storm Hilary radar at 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

10:56 a.m. Sunday – All Los Angeles County Parks are closed today and tomorrow (Monday, Aug. 21) due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

10:45 a.m. Sunday – From Los Angeles Animal Services:

LA Animal Services reminds pet owners that being prepared and ready will help you, your family, and your pets stay safe in an emergency. Here are our safety tips to help you plan for emergencies.

Tips from L.A. Animal Services for Tropical Storm Hilary. Aug. 20, 2023.

10:42 a.m. Sunday – Long Beach Advisory:

In response to the severe weather system expected to affect Long Beach today, Sunday, Aug. 20, and Monday, Aug. 21, as a result of Tropical Storm (formerly Hurricane) Hilary, the City of Long Beach advises residents to report storm-related issues by calling the Department of Public Works maintenance hotline at 562.570.2700 (option 3 for clogged storm drains and option 4 for downed trees) or by submitting a request on Go Long Beach by selecting “Street Repair.”

10:40 a.m. Sunday – Red Cross Emergency Shelters

These American Red Cross shelters are open to evacuees:

– Norman P. Murray Center (24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo)

– El Centro Community Center (375 So. 1st Street, El Centro)

– Redlands East Valley High School (31000 E Colton Ave, Redlands

– A list of the nearest shelters can be found here

10:40 a.m. Sunday – Evacuations

An evacuation warning is in effect for residents of the Mountain Cove area in Azusa beginning Sunday at noon and lasting until Monday at noon. The streets affected within Mountain Cove are Highwood Court, Mountain Laurel Way, Moonridge Court and Poppyglen Court.

From the Azusa Police Department:

The Azusa Police Department is issuing a voluntary evacuation warning to a number of residents of Mountain Cove. L.A. County Public Works has issued a Phase 3 Alert for this area. This means there is a risk for moderate to heavy mud and debris flow. If you decide not to voluntarily evacuate, we encourage you to stay vigilant and report and debris and mud flow in your area. Please be mindful of the potential for power outages due to the expected high winds.

Evacuations have been ordered by the San Bernardino County Sheriff for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and northeast Yucaipa ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

10:33 a.m. Sunday – Satellite view of Tropical Storm Hilary from GOES-West (NOAA)

Satellite view of Tropical Storm Hilary from GOES-West at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (NOAA)

10:20 a.m. Sunday – The Bear Valley Unified School District has announced that schools will be closed on Monday.

10:07 a.m. Sunday – Surfers are still enjoying the waves at Huntington Beach. Watch live cams>>>

Huntington Beach, California as Tropical Storm Hilary began to move into the region. Aug. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

9:53 a.m. Sunday – The updated storm track from NOAA:

Tropical Storm Hilary Storm Track. Aug. 20, 2023. (NOAA)

9:36 a.m. Sunday – A flood advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday evening for all of Los Angeles County, including Catalina Island. .2 to .5 inches of rain is expected per hour, the National Weather Service said. County residents are urged to look out for pooled water across low lying areas and roadways with poor drainage.

A flood advisory is in effect for all of Los Angeles County, including Catalina Island, until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (National Weather Service)

9:11 a.m. Sunday – Due to flooding, the truck lane connectors from the 5 Freeway to the 14 Freeway north of Sylmar have been closed until further notice, Caltrans announced.

To view traffic and road conditions in your area, click here.