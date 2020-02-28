Local group talks importance of 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- It is another election year, but it’s also a special anniversary year

100 years ago women received the right to vote in the U.S.

Suffragist fought for women’s right to the ballot box. This year is the Centennial of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote in 1920. A right that the League of Women Voters of South Carolina are celebrating.

“It’s exciting, for it to be important for people to listen to what women have to say, and when we have the right to vote, people have a tendency to listen to us more,” said Christy Heuple, member of the Horry County League of Women Voters.

Women’s voices matter when it comes election time. According to data from the Center for American Women and Politics, women have continuously voted at higher rates than men since 1980.

Data from the South Carolina election commission shows more women are registered to vote than men in Horry County and state wide.

“Well, women voters are more than 50% of the voting population, so they impact an election in a great way,” said Heuple.

100 years after not being able to vote, more women than ever are holding public office and multiple women racing for the White House

“You’re getting more voices. It’s exciting and gratifying to see that more perspectives are being represented in our government,” said Heuple.

While they are celebrating a big anniversary the League of Women Voters are still fighting for voting rights. Members went to Columbia earlier this month lobbying for anti-gerrymandering legislation which they said is crucial since as we are in a census year and legislative districts will be re-drawn.

“We strongly believe that it should be based on voting people that are registered to vote, not being picked by the politicians because then it’s not the people’s voice, it’s the politicians voice,” said Heuple.

League of Women Voters is a non-partisan group and that’s why Christy Heuple got involved. She wants people to know voting doesn’t have to be about party, but the issues.

“That’s the joy of being an American, that we know things are always in flux by what the people of the United States want, and if we don’t vote and we haven’t spoken our truth,” said Heuple.

The group is also working to get an elections office in Myrtle Beach, is getting high schoolers registered to vote, and will have a grand march in Columbia on August 20th celebrating the centennial.