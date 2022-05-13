CHICAGO (WGN) — This downtown Chicago condo comes with a purple, gold, pink and zebra-like stripes baked into the “wow” factor, and it’s for sale.

A recently listed 1,415-square-foot condo at 1516 N. State Parkway features a large living room, separate formal dining room, kitchen, two full bathrooms, two full bedrooms, and plenty of personality.

Pam Lynch, the listing realtor, describes the space – pictured in photos provided by @properties – as having wonderful hints of “Old Hollywood” and accents of the romantic Art Deco era.

  • Living Room 1
  • Living Room 2
  • Dining Room 1
  • Dining Room 2
  • 2nd Bedroom 1
  • 2nd Bedroom 2
  • Kitchen
  • Floor Plan

Purple and gold are the dominant colors throughout the main living space and second bathroom.

  • Hallway
  • Master Suite Entryway

Walk the gold runner, past the purple walls, and find yourself in the master suite where things transition to dark woods and black-and-white, zigzagging chevrons. Its ensuite bathroom pops with pink around its whirlpool tub, vanity table and marble countertops.

  • Master Bedroom 1
  • Master Bedroom 2
  • Master Bathroom
  • Master Bathroom – vanity table
  • Master Bathroom – tub

The realtor understands if this palette does fit your feng shui and has included a few photoshopped examples of how the layout could look with a subtler style.

Living Room – current color vs. conceptualized colors
Kitchen – – current color vs. conceptualized colors
Dining Room – – current color vs. conceptualized colors
Master Bath – current color vs. conceptualized colors
Master Bedroom – current color vs. conceptualized colors
2nd Bedroom – current color vs. conceptualized colors

The condo is currently listed at $420,000, not including additional assessments and fees should the future buyer want a parking space or two.