HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.

The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered for a private graveside burial service.

Shortly after 11 a.m., it was as though the wildlife on the grounds stood still, a peaceful moment as Lynn was transported from the mansion to the family cemetery.

“Pretty surreal, pretty sad,” said Pat Berger, of North Dakota, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

In the hills of Humphreys County, down a winding road on the public grounds of Lynn’s famed ranch, was a site a handful of fans never expected.

“Never thought I’d be here for this, never expected it,” Berger said.

Lynn’s black hearse was led by the Humphreys County sheriff and followed by a train of vehicles with loved ones inside.

“It’s just humbling. My heart is hurt, but it’s very humbling just to be here, yes very surreal,” Michelle Powers said.

She and her sisters from Indiana planned their trip to the ranch months ago. They grew up on Lynn’s music, inspired by the story of a coalminer’s daughter.

“I just thought that was wonderful that someone could come from the hills or whatever and then become so famous and she loves her fans and they all loved her,” Valerie Stevens said.

That love was illustrated in a memorial outside of the mansion gates where fans have left everything from flowers to teddy bears, burning candles and trinkets to show support for Lynn’s mourning family.

“I know how our hearts feel, I can only imagine how her family feels,” Powers said.

Lynn’s family expressed that they are at peace knowing the “Queen of Country” is now home in heaven.

Plans for a memorial service are forthcoming.