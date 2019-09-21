Maine woman allegedly rubs heroin on daughter’s gums for sleep, killing her

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WDTN/CNN) – A mom in Maine is accused of causing her 1-year-old daughter’s death by rubbing heroin on her gums as a sleep aid.

Court documents say the mother, Kimberly Nelligan, allegedly did the same thing with her two older children in the past.

Nelligan was arrested Tuesday, nearly a year after her daughter was found dead in her home. Nelligan pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and drug possession charges. She’s out on bail.

Police say Nelligan initially denied ever using heroin and then later admitted to using it weekly. Coroners say her daughter died from acute fentanyl intoxication, which could mean the heroin was laced.

Nelligan will next be in court Nov. 12.

