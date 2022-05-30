AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man fishing on Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, caught a 64-pound smallmouth buffalo, reeling a record in along with it.

“Me and my buddy went to the lake, we were targeting carp and I ended up catching that record buffalo,” Cassady Douglas said.

Smallmouth buffalo are typically found in Texas in large streams or rivers exclusive of the Panhandle, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. They can be confused with carp but don’t have barbels.

Smallmouth buffalo exceeding 82 pounds have been caught using a rod and reel, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. Meanwhile, the trotline record is 97 pounds in Texas.

Douglas said he had no idea what he was going to end up with when he hooked it.

“It took me about 25 minutes to reel in the fish,” Douglas said. “I couldn’t believe how heavy it felt and I didn’t think that I was going to land it.”

Cassady Douglas caught a record-breaking smallmouth buffalo in Lady Bird Lake this year (Courtesy: Cassady Douglas)

Douglas has only been fishing for a few years but said it has been a goal of his to see his name in the record book. Texas Parks and Wildlife awarded Douglas with a water body record, officially logging the weight as 64 pounds.

“I was just like ‘oh my god’ this is a buffalo fish in Lady Bird Lake, and I couldn’t believe its size. We weighed it with a certified scale and submitted it,” Douglas said.

It’s the heaviest fish that has ever been recorded for Lady Bird Lake. The next-biggest fish was a grass carp weighing in at 50 pounds.

“It’s so cool. It’s always been a dream,” Douglas said.