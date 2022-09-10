CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KTVI) — Pikachu can’t help with this one.

A man in Missouri is facing three felony charges after police said he stole more than $12,000 in Pokémon cards and other merchandise from a gaming store.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nicholas Garrison, 24, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and property damage from Yeti Gaming in Crestwood, Missouri. The burglary happened on Oct. 10, 2021.

Crestwood Police said the items stolen included thousands of dollars of items related to the Japanese franchise. Windows and display cases were broken during the robbery, officers said. Property damages were estimated at $2,000.

Blood droplets inside the store were a DNA match to a known sample of the defendant, according to officials. Garrison reportedly admitted to authorities that he entered the store illegally and took the merchandise because he needed money, according to court documents.

Garrison was jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.