Man charged with assaulting group posting racial justice flyers along Maryland trail

Sixty-year-old Anthony Brennan III, of Kensington, Maryland, is pictured in a booking photo from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting three young adults as they posted flyers along a trail in Maryland Monday.

Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, faces three counts of second-degree assault in the June 1 altercation, according to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Video of the incident allegedly shows Brennan attacking the group along the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda as they put up flyers in support of justice for George Floyd.

“Over the past few days, community members have sent hundreds of tips to the Park Police,” according to a department news release. Police searched his home and recovered “items of evidentiary value.”

Thanks to tips from the community we identifed a suspect in the assault on the Capital Crescent Trail. A short while ago, Anthony Brennan 3rd of Kensington MD was taken into custody on the strength of a District Court arrest warrant. Official press release is available below. — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 6, 2020

The video first shows the suspect walking toward one of the Reddit user’s friends who is holding her hand up in front of her and backing away from him.

He then turns around and walks toward the other, who is standing along a fence holding flyers. A female voice can be heard off camera screaming, “Do not touch her!” The suspect is then seen ripping flyers and a roll of tape away from the man’s friend.

Screenshot taken from video on Reddit

The first woman intervenes, and the suspect turns on the person recording the video. The cyclist appears to threaten to ram him with his bicycle.

The video ends after the phone falls to the ground. Reddit user Flabbadabba posted a photo of his calf after the cyclist then allegedly used his bike to knock the teen to the ground, leaving a greasy chain mark and cuts on the teen’s leg.

The Capital Crescent Trail is about 7 miles long and runs from Georgetown in Washington, D.C., to Bethesda, Maryland.