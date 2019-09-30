Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of Texas Sikh deputy

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CBS NEWSPATH/WBTW) – Police have arrested a suspect in Texas who they say was responsible for the “cold blooded murder” of the Houston area’s first Sikh deputy.

They say that suspect shot 10-year veteran, officer Sandeep Dhaliwal, in the back of the head on Friday.

via CBS Newspath

Vigils were held in Texas for one of the first sheriff’s deputies in the country to wear a traditional Sikh turban.

“He represented his community with integrity respect and pride. And again, he was respected by all,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators say Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot in the back of the head multiple times on Friday during a routine traffic stop.

47-year-old Robert Solis, the alleged shooter, has been charged with capital murder. So far, investigators haven’t commented on a possible motive. But, they say he has a long criminal history and was wanted for parole violation.

Dhaliwal, 42, was a father to three young children.

“He always wanted to share stories about his kids. I think that’s probably the hardest part of all of this is his family,” said neighbor Brittany Collier.

Friends say Dhaliwal walked away from a lucrative trucking business about a decade ago and joined the force to help bridge a divide between police and the Sikh community.

LATEST STORIES: